Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of offenders in cocaine-related cases handled by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is on pace to hit a record total this year.

In recent years, authorities have become increasingly concerned about the spread of cocaine among teenagers and people in their 20s. The MPD is boosting its measures against smuggling from overseas.

The number of cocaine-linked offenders detected by the MPD last year reached a record high of 415, about 10 times the level seen a decade earlier. The total since the beginning of this year topped 400 as of the end of September, making it likely that the annual sum will surpass last year's figure.

Among illegal drug crimes, stimulant-related cases tend to involve people in their 40s and 50s. In cocaine cases, however, those aged 29 or younger account for more than 70 pct of all offenders, raising concerns about the drug's rising popularity among younger generations.

The growing prevalence is believed to reflect reduced resistance to cocaine use, as the drug is cheaper than stimulant drugs and can be used without special paraphernalia.

Cocaine found in the suitcase of a Finnish national arrested by the MPD (Courtesy of the Haneda Branch Customs)

Packets of cocaine found inside the body of an Argentine national arrested by the MPD, pictured in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Aug. 15

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]