Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced Shinji Saito, a former member of the popular Japanese comedy group Jungle Pocket, to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s.

"The pain given to the woman is immense," Presiding Judge Yuko Ito said. The prosecution had demanded a seven-year prison sentence.

Saito, 44, appealed the ruling. He had pleaded not guilty to charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and indecency, arguing that he believed the woman had consented to the sexual acts.

According to the ruling, Saito sexually assaulted the woman on a bus parked in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on July 30, 2024. She and Saito were to appear together on a television program.

Ito said that the woman's testimony on the damage she suffered was "very detailed and convincing, and basically consistent." The judge found the victim's testimony to be trustworthy as it matched what she had messaged her mother and because she reported it to police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]