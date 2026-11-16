Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Monday announced the details of an official visit by Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to Singapore from Tuesday.

It will be her second official overseas visit, after her trip to Laos last year. The princess is scheduled to leave Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning and arrive in Singapore later in the day.

While in Singapore, Princess Aiko will pay a courtesy call on Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attend a luncheon hosted by the president. She will also meet with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a former prime minister, and attend a welcome party hosted by the Japanese community in Singapore.

She is also scheduled to visit the Peranakan Museum, the National Museum of Singapore and Singapore Botanic Gardens, where she will attend an orchid-naming ceremony.

In addition, she will visit a Japanese garden where Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko planted cycad trees during their visit in 1970 and attend a commemorative tree-planting ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]