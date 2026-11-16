Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Listed Japanese companies' combined net profits grew 26.3 pct from a year earlier to 33,561.6 billion yen in April-September, reflecting strong demand for semiconductors amid an investment boom in data centers for artificial intelligence, according to a survey by SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The survey covered earnings reports released by Friday from 1,096 of the 1,106 companies that are included in the TOPIX index of stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and close their books in March.

For the full year to March 2027, the surveyed companies' net profits are projected to increase 18.4 pct, despite the fallout from the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

In the first half of the business year, electrical equipment makers saw their profits double on growing demand for AI and semiconductors.

Among transportation equipment manufacturers, automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. posted a 40.7 pct profit rise, supported by the yen's weakening against the dollar.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]