Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto in July caused an estimated 1,094.2 billion yen in damage to houses and infrastructure in affected areas, the Japan Society of Civil Engineers said Monday.

According to Prof. Satoshi Fujii of Kyoto University's Graduate School of Engineering, who chairs the society's Committee of Infrastructure Planning and Management, damage from the earthquake, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, was estimated at 915.5 billion yen for houses, 107.7 billion yen for Shinkansen bullet train lines, 42.2 billion yen for water systems and 28.8 billion yen for roads.

The society calculated damage to houses based on their asset value. For roads and water systems, it estimated damage based on the effects of service disruptions on industries and people's daily lives.

In seven affected municipalities, including Kumamoto, the prefectural capital, and the city of Yatsushiro, 2,705 houses were completely destroyed, 1,038 were largely destroyed and 7,790 were partially destroyed, according to the society's estimates.

The society also estimated that efforts to make houses earthquake-resistant over the past 10 years reduced damage by 54.1 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]