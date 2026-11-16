Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for a 29-year-old former Self-Defense Force member charged with the July 2024 murders of his grandparents and aunt in Kikugawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

During the day's hearing at the Hamamatsu branch of Shizuoka District Court, the prosecution argued that the defendant, Koichi Katayama, carried out the "vicious and indiscriminate" killings "without reason."

Katayama has admitted to the charges against him. The focus of the trial is the degree of his criminal responsibility.

In the closing argument, the defense side said that he was in a state of diminished capacity due to a mental disorder and that a 25-year prison sentence would be appropriate. The judgment will be rendered on Dec. 4.

Regarding his motive for the crime, the prosecution said that Katayama held a grudge against his older brother, believing him responsible for the stalled inheritance process after their father's death, and wanted to isolate the brother by killing their relatives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]