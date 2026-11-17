Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Russian government on Monday left open the possibility that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold brief talks during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China this week.

Russia does not rule out the possibility that the two leaders will have an opportunity to take advantage of the summit to hold brief talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

The APEC summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Takaichi, if the talks take place, is expected to urge Putin to immediately release Yuki Imai, a Japanese journalist detained in Russia, and restore Japan Tobacco Inc.'s operations in Russia.

Imai, a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was detained in Sakhalin in Russia's Far East on Oct. 13 on suspicion of espionage. He has been in custody in Moscow.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]