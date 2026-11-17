Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday approved the appointment of Hideki Uyama, former director-general of the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, as ambassador to Russia.

Uyama, 63, who joined the ministry in 1988, is a Russia expert who previously worked at the Japanese Embassy in Moscow and headed the ministry's Russia Division. He currently serves as ambassador for human rights and international peace and stability.

Succeeding current Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto, Uyama will face difficult diplomatic issues, including the detention of a reporter of the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun.

The two countries' relations are strained after Tokyo imposed economic sanctions on Russia in cooperation with the United States and European countries.

Moscow is recently stepping up its pressure on Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]