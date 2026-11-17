Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday for an official visit to Singapore.

Princess Aiko was invited by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore.

The trip is her second official visit overseas, following her visit to Laos last year.

At around 10:50 a.m., the princess, dressed in a pale pink suit, smiled as she greeted senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency who had come to see her off before boarding the plane.

During her stay in Singapore, Princess Aiko will pay a courtesy call on Shanmugaratnam and attend a luncheon hosted by the president. She will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where she will attend an orchid-naming ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]