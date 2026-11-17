Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed the importance of international cooperation to address regional challenges, including measures to combat organized crime, at a summit of so-called ASEAN Plus Three countries in Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday.

"There is great potential for cooperation on common challenges such as disaster response and measures against organized crime, in addition to financial cooperation and food security," Takaichi said at the meeting of leaders from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China and South Korea.

She said ASEAN and the three Northeast Asian countries have contributed to building a regional safety net, emphasizing that "practical cooperation plays an important role."

The leaders are set to issue a joint statement after the meeting on strengthening energy and food security as well as maritime trade.

The leaders of Japan and China did not hold talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting amid strained bilateral ties, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang absent from the summit. Li had visited Manila but returned to China on Monday, prompting speculation that he had sought to avoid appearing alongside Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]