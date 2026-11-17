Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Two bears, apparently a parent and a cub, were sighted in a residential area in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was injured in a bear attack about two hours later. He is not in a life-threatening condition.

The bears were some 130 to 140 centimeters tall and about 60 centimeters tall, according to police.

The larger bear jumped onto the hood of a car and scratched the vehicle. Its driver was not injured.

One of the bears, believed to be the cub, was secured with a tranquilizer gun at around 1:50 p.m., according to the city government. The location of the other bear is unknown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]