Nagasu, Kumamoto Pref., Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Yusen K.K. unveiled an ammonia-fueled ammonia transport ship in a ceremony at a shipyard in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday, aiming to promote such a ship to reduce carbon emissions in the shipping industry.

The ship, named Izanami, is 180 meters long and 32 meters wide, and can carry 40,000 cubic meters of ammonia. Japan Marine United Corp., a unit of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., will complete the ship soon.

According to Nippon Yusen, a Japanese shipping company, the ship will be the first in the world to be powered by ammonia not only for propulsion but also for power generation, which supplies electricity used onboard.

The ship is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90 pct compared with those from a ship powered by fuel oil.

Nippon Yusen President Takaya Soga said at the ceremony in the Kumamoto town of Nagasu that the ship "pursues both high environmental performance and safety." He said, "We will work on advancing decarbonization and realizing a sustainable society."

The ammonia-fueled transport ship Izanami in Nagasu, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday

Nippon Yusen President Takaya Soga speaks at a ceremony to unveil the ammonia-fueled transport ship Izanami in Nagasu, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]