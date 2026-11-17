Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China this week.

The two leaders could meet during the APEC summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday, a senior Japanese government official said on Tuesday.

Russia does not rule out the possibility that the two leaders will have an opportunity to hold brief talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Takaichi is expected to urge Putin to immediately release Yuki Imai, a Japanese journalist detained in Russia, and restore Japan Tobacco Inc.'s operations in Russia.

Imai, a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was detained in Sakhalin in Russia's Far East on Oct. 13 on suspicion of espionage. He has been in custody in Moscow.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]