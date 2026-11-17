Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives Special Committee on Political Reform on Tuesday kicked off deliberations on a bill to reduce 31 proportional representation seats in the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, as well as the opposition Democratic Party for the People, which jointly submitted the bill, aim to have the Lower House pass it by the end of this month.

Opposition parties critical of the bill are ready to raise concerns during parliamentary deliberations.

The bill proposes reducing the number of proportional representation seats of the 465-seat Lower House from 176 to 145, based on projected population figures for 2030 compared with those for 2015.

Under the bill, the Chugoku and Shikoku proportional representation blocs in western Japan will be merged to reduce the total number of blocs from 11 to 10, cutting the number of seats per bloc by between two and five.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]