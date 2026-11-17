Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel released a draft proposal Tuesday to reduce the number of credits required to obtain teaching licenses in university programs and establish a new one-year licensing course for working adults.

The proposal, presented by the teacher training subcommittee of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, is designed to make teaching licenses easier to obtain and increase the number of applicants.

The council expects to finalize its recommendations by year-end and submit a bill to revise the education personnel certification law to the ordinary parliamentary session next year.

Under the current system, students seeking a standard teaching license for elementary, junior high or high school must earn 59 credits in teaching-related common subjects through a university teacher-training program. The proposal would reduce the requirement to 36 or 37 credits.

Although the total number of credits required for certification would remain at 56 or 57, 20 credits earned in a student's major field would be recognized as a new area of specialty and thus treated as credits that can be counted toward the total, making it easier for students from a broader range of faculties to obtain teaching licenses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]