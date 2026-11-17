Singapore, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived in Singapore on Tuesday on an official visit.

Princess Aiko was invited by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore.

The trip is her second official visit overseas. On the previous occasion, she traveled to Laos last year.

Around 10:50 a.m., the princess, dressed in a pale pink suit, smiled as she greeted senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency who had come to see her off before boarding at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

She arrived at a hotel from Singapore's Changi Airport around 6 p.m. local time. After receiving a bouquet of flowers from a senior hotel staff member, she expressed her appreciation and entered the hotel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]