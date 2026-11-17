Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed his intention to visit Japan in January 2027 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their meeting in Manila on Tuesday.

Takaichi told Lee that the Japan-South Korea relationship is especially important amid an increasingly severe international environment. The two leaders agreed to strengthen economic and security cooperation and boost people-to-people exchanges.

She proposed continuing the two leaders' so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits to each other's countries, and further strengthening the bilateral ties.

Lee said that public sentiment toward the other's country among South Koreans and Japanese has improved significantly to what could be described as a record high.

In January this year, Lee visited Takaichi's home prefecture of Nara in western Japan. Takaichi in May visited Lee's hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]