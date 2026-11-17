Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on leaders of the East Asia Summit member states to enhance cooperation in response to energy, food and trade disruptions stemming from conflicts in and outside the region.

Marcos made the appeal at the summit in Manila, which brought together representatives of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and non-ASEAN countries such as Japan, the United States, China and Russia.

Participants also discussed measures to counter growing damage from online fraud committed by groups based in Southeast Asia. A joint statement issued after the meeting expressed serious concern over the situation and indicated a commitment to deepen international cooperation to address the issue.

Japan was represented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is believed to have conveyed Tokyo's view on the situation in the East and South China seas. The presidents of the United States, China and Russia were absent.

A series of ASEAN-related summits, including the East Asia Summit, concluded their three-day schedule Tuesday. Singapore will chair ASEAN in 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]