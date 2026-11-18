Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's space agency has changed its Hayabusa2 spacecraft's new target asteroid due to an engine problem.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, of JAXA, said that it now has a plan for the asteroid probe to travel very close to the alternative target, 2015 BM510, at a high speed in an operation called flyby in April 2028.

Hayabusa2 was previously slated to reach asteroid 1998 KY26 in 2031 as its final destination.

In July this year, Hayabusa2 successfully observed asteroid Torifune, which has about 840 meters in major axis and some 340 meters in minor axis, while conducting a flyby.

Hayabusa2 then continued its flight, but an ion engine problem was discovered in August, prompting JAXA to look for a substitute target asteroid that can be accessed and observed with greater probability by the spacecraft at its current engine condition.

The Hayabusa2 asteroid probe at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Sagamihara Campus in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in August 2014

The Hayabusa2 asteroid probe at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Sagamihara Campus in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in August 2014

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]