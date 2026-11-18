Singapore, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's national soccer team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in an international friendly in Singapore on Tuesday, losing the final match under head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Moriyasu led the national team in 113 international "A" matches, a record high for the country's head coach, over eight years in office, marking 77 wins, 19 losses and 17 draws.

In the match against Paraguay, Japan surrendered two goals from corner kicks at the second and 40th minute. Japan tried to catch up in the second half by sending Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan to the pitch, but gained only one goal, scored by Shio Fukuda, who made his A match debut in the game, at the 85th minute.

"I feel regret because I wanted to finish (my career as head coach) with a win," Moriyasu told reporters after the match.

"I give myself (only) 70 out of 100 points because I was not able to produce major results in (FIFA) World Cups," he said, adding, "I want to see Japan at some point overcome the barriers that it could not beat in the World Cups and become the best in the world."

Shio Fukuda (center) scores a goal in the second half of an international friendly match against Paraguay in Singapore on Tuesday.

Hajime Moriyasu (fifth from left in front row), the outgoing head coach of the Japanese men's national soccer team, and players of the team pose for a photo after an international friendly match against Paraguay in Singapore on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]