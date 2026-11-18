Bangkok, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the International Labor Organization on Tuesday signed a document on a program to support the employment of Myanmar refugees in Thailand.

Through grant aid of up to 478 million yen, Japan will provide equipment for vocational training and help establish a system to enable companies to hire the refugees.

In Myanmar, many people have been displaced both inside and outside the country amid worsening humanitarian conditions under military rule and fighting between the Myanmar military and ethnic armed groups.

Thailand has nine refugee camps, where about 78,000 people are registered.

In Thailand, the return of Cambodian workers to their home country amid a border dispute between the two neighboring countries has exacerbated labor shortages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]