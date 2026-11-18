Antalya, Turkey, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday called for accelerating global decarbonization efforts, saying climate change is "an urgent challenge facing all of humanity."

"I would like to emphasize the importance of accelerating global decarbonization efforts based on multilateralism," Japanese Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa said at U.N. climate talks in Antalya, Turkey.

He announced the launch of "Network for EWS in the Asia-Pacific Region" to share knowledge and expertise on early warning systems for natural disasters across the region.

Sasagawa said Japan "remains committed to...providing climate finance" to help developing countries fight climate change.

Apparently referring to China, he said, "It is essential to broaden the contributor base to include countries capable of contributing as well as developed countries."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]