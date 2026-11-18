Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Farm industry modernization through support from Japan will help Moldova enter the European Union, Eugeniu Osmochescu, Moldovan agriculture and food industry minister, said Tuesday in an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo.

A country where wine production has thrived since the Soviet era, Moldova has been negotiating to join the EU together with Ukraine.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide Moldova with soft loans of up to 8,678 million yen to aid the modernization of farm machinery and equipment.

Osmochescu said that enhancing the resilience of Moldovan farmers through this project was important.

Introducing Japanese farm machinery will help Moldova improve production and quality across a wide range of sectors, including wine production, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]