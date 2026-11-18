Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 0.4 pct from a year earlier to 3,912,500 in October, setting a record high for a single month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The monthly visitor count showed the first increase in three months, although the number of Chinese visitors plummeted 47 pct to 379,500, down for the 11th straight month, due to the Chinese government's continued advisory against travel to Japan.

More foreign tourists, mainly from other areas in Asia and Europe, are believed to have visited Japan to enjoy the country's autumn season.

By country or region, South Korea had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 1,035,800, up 19.4 pct, followed by Taiwan with 634,600, up 6.5 pct, and the United States with 351,500, up 4.7 pct.

Visitors from Europe included 63,600 from France and 61,900 from Germany, both of which hit monthly record highs during school breaks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]