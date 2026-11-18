Washington, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--China is diversifying its diplomatic and economic pressure on Japan, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency last year, according to a U.S. congressional advisory panel report released Wednesday.

In its annual report, the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission pointed out that Beijing views Takaichi's October 2025 parliamentary remarks as "a potential escalation in Tokyo's willingness to provide military support" to Taiwan.

In response, "China escalated a multifaceted pressure campaign against Japan, combining diplomatic, economic, and gray zone tactics," the report said.

The report also said that the "Chinese fishing boat blockade exercises" in the East China Sea in late 2025 and early 2026 "served as a signal to Tokyo."

It added that Beijing's deployment of patrol vessels to waters east of Taiwan in July "aimed to challenge Tokyo's maritime jurisdiction in the area."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]