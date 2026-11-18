Singapore, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, delivered a speech on Wednesday at a luncheon hosted by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during her official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Making a courtesy call on Shanmugaratnam at the presidential palace before the luncheon, the princess, dressed in a kimono, was greeted by the president and entered the building with a smile. After signing the visitors' book and posing for a commemorative photo, she sat down and thanked the president in English for the invitation.

At the beginning of the luncheon, Princess Aiko said "good afternoon" in Malay, Chinese, Tamil and English, and expressed gratitude for Singapore's support following the Great East Japan Earthquake and other disasters in Japan.

"It must not be forgotten that precious lives were lost and various hardships were endured in Singapore" during World War II, she said in Japanese.

The princess added that she always keeps in mind that "the very foundation of friendship and mutual understanding we enjoy today is built upon the devotion and wisdom demonstrated by our predecessors over the years," and expressed hope that the bonds between the two countries will continue to deepen, before raising a toast.

Princess Aiko attends a luncheon hosted by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (right) at the presidential palace in Singapore on Wednesday.

The signature of Princess Aiko in the visitors' book at Singapore's presidential palace, pictured on Wednesday

Princess Aiko gives a speech at a luncheon hosted by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the presidential palace in Singapore on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]