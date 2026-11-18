Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A 39-year-old man arrested after the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in Tokyo on Monday has told investigators that he had spent about 8 million yen on her over four years, including dinner and other expenses, it was learned Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Japanese capital's Nakano Ward around 7:25 p.m. on Monday. The suspect, Kazunori Kiyotake, allegedly stabbed the woman, Nanami Aoki, in the neck with a knife believed to have been brought from his home and fled the scene with her bag.

According to investigative sources, Kiyotake explained that he met the victim four years ago when she worked at an eating and drinking establishment. He continued to visit her even after she began working elsewhere.

On the day of the incident, Kiyotake and Aoki had dinner together for about 40 minutes. He lost his temper and stab her after being told that she was bored.

Kiyotake, who currently lives on welfare, told investigators that he had a crush on Aoki, thinking that, if he could not date her, he would kill her and then himself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]