Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Gilyak Amagasaki, a renowned Japanese street performer famed for his distinctive dance style, died of aspiration pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday. He was 96.

A native of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Amagasaki, whose real name was Katsumi Amagasaki, made his debut as a street performer at Sukiyabashi Park in Tokyo's Ginza district in 1968.

He later traveled to cities around the world, including Paris, New York and Moscow, staging his original dance performances. He made a living from donations provided by spectators.

His performances, characterized by intense, twisting body movements that expressed deep human passions, were often dubbed "Oni no Odori," or "demon dance."

Despite his advanced age and a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Amagasaki continued performing. He visited areas affected by the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in western Japan, the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan and the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan, as well as the area near the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States, offering prayers for victims through dance.

Gilyak Amagasaki

Gilyak Amagasaki performs at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Aug. 29.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]