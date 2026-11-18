Nagoya, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, will not be able to release an opening schedule by the end of this year for its planned Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation train line, its president, Shunsuke Niwa, said Wednesday.

At a press conference on the day, Niwa said, "It has become difficult for us to announce (the opening schedule) within this year." He cited delays in construction work and cost examinations.

Niwa said that the company notified the transport ministry of the likely delay on Tuesday. "We'd like to release the schedule as soon as possible after reviewing it," he said.

JR Tokai has abandoned its original target of launching the maglev train service in 2027 due to delays in the start of construction on the section passing through Shizuoka Prefecture.

In July, Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki approved construction of the section, effectively ending a nearly nine-year impasse over the rail project. JR Tokai then said it would announce a new opening schedule within this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]