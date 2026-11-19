Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and nearby areas early Thursday.

The temblor, which occurred at around 2:22 a.m. at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the Amakusa-Ashikita region of the prefecture, measured up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the nation's seismic intensity scale, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Lower 5 was registered in the city of Minamata in Kumamoto, while the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro, the city of Miyazaki, the capital of neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, and the city of Izumi in Kagoshima Prefecture, also adjacent to Kumamoto, logged 4, the sixth-highest level.

A series of aftershocks occurred following the temblor, according to the agency.

Kumamoto was hit by a massive earthquake that measured up to 7, the highest level on the Japanese scale, on July 28.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]