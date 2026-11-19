Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and nearby areas early Thursday.

The temblor, which occurred at around 2:22 a.m. at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the Amakusa-Ashikita region of the prefecture, measured up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the nation's seismic intensity scale, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Lower 5 was registered in the city of Minamata in Kumamoto, while the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro, the city of Miyazaki, the capital of neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, and the city of Izumi in Kagoshima Prefecture, also adjacent to Kumamoto, logged 4, the sixth-highest level.

A series of aftershocks with an intensity of 1 or higher occurred following the 5.7-magnitude quake, which caused no tsunami, according to the agency.

The agency urged people in areas that experienced strong shaking to be alert for quakes of up to around lower 5 or more powerful temblors for about a week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]