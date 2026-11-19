Kobe, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a man in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, for allegedly causing his second daughter, 3, to die by using violence against her in January.

Arrested by the Hyogo prefectural police department Wednesday for suspected assault resulting in death was Shinya Arimoto, a 29-year-old self-employed in the city of Itami in the prefecture.

The girl, Ranon, had been taken into protective custody twice because she appeared to have been abused since soon after birth. Ranon's death came about a month after she was returned to her home.

Dozens of bruises were found on her body, and the police are investigating details about her death.

Arimoto was arrested for allegedly assaulting Ranon in the head and stomach at their home in Itami on Jan. 11 and causing her to die of acute subdural hematoma on Jan. 16 at a hospital to which she was taken.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]