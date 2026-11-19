Shenzhen, China, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held 30-minute talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, southern China, on Wednesday night, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Takaichi is believed to have urged Putin to immediately release Japanese newspaper reporter Yuki Imai, who has been detained by Russian authorities since October, and withdraw his presidential order issued earlier this month to place a local subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. under the management of a Russian firm.

A direct meeting between the two countries' leaders took place for the first time since September 2019, when then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Putin met in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.

Relations between Japan and Russia have been strained since Moscow started invading Ukraine in 2022. Russia has recently been increasing pressure on Japan.

Takaichi and Putin agreed to maintain communication at various levels. Takaichi "had talks (with Putin) based on Japan's stance" on the issues of Imai, a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun, a daily in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and the subsidiary of JT, an official of the Japanese ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]