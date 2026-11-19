Osaka, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural and municipal governments broadly approved Wednesday a draft document on the design of the so-called Osaka metropolis plan for administrative realignment for the city of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture.

The plan mainly calls for reorganizing the prefectural capital into special wards like those of Tokyo, the capital of the country.

The broad approval was given at the day's meeting of a relevant statutory committee held at the Osaka municipal government office.

The draft document mainly includes the establishment of four special wards on Jan. 1, 2031. It will be formalized soon.

The metropolis plan was turned down in a local referendum twice, in 2015 and 2020. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura aims to hold a third referendum on the same date as that for unified local elections slated for April 2027.

Hirofumi Yoshimura (second from left), governor of Osaka Prefecture, speaks at a meeting of a statutory committee discussing the design of the so-called Osaka metropolis plan at the Osaka municipal government office Wednesday.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura (right) and Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama talk with reporters after a meeting of a statutory committee discussing the design of the so-called Osaka metropolis plan held at the Osaka municipal government office Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]