Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a high school student to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, for introducing an acquaintance to act as a perpetrator in a robbery-murder in Tochigi Prefecture.

Presiding Judge Yumiko Takashima of Utsunomiya District Court in the eastern Japan prefecture found the 18-year-old boy guilty of violating the employment security law by introducing hazardous work. Public prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison sentence.

In the case, Eiko Tomiyama, 69, was assaulted at her house in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa on May 14 and died later in the day.

According to the indictment, the 18-year-old introduced a 16-year-old boy from the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, to a different 16-year-old boy, from the Kanagawa city of Sagamihara, on the day before the robbery-murder, knowing that he would serve as a perpetrator in the incident.

Four boys aged 16 to 17, who are suspected of carrying out the robbery, and two other people--Kaito Takemae, 29, and his wife, Miyu, 25, who allegedly served as on-site supervisors--have been indicted over the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]