Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told a parliamentary meeting Thursday that the central bank will seek to continue raising interest rates.

"The bank will continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation," Ueda said at a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, outlining the BOJ's semiannual report on currency and monetary control.

The BOJ chief said the 0.3 pct quarter-on-quarter real decline in private consumption reported in the government's gross domestic product data for July-September released Monday was in line with expectations.

Still, he noted that elderly people, including pensioners who do not benefit from corporate wage increases, may be curbing consumption.

Ueda warned that the weakness of the yen poses an upside risk to prices through markups for a wide range of goods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]