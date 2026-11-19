Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has come under fire for featuring a YouTuber known for spreading conspiracy theories and urban legends on an official public relations website aimed at promoting understanding of its security policies.

The government says that the use of the YouTuber is intended to deepen understanding of security policy among young people in their 20s and 30s. However, opposition parties and others criticize the move, saying it undermines the credibility of government communications.

The government's Public Relations Office website launched a special feature page on Monday titled "Kore Wa Toshi Densetsu Dewa Nai (This is not an urban legend)," explaining how national security is connected to everyday life.

The YouTuber featured on the page, Naokiman, has previously spread unsubstantiated claims, including that a major disaster would strike in July 2025 and that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is a descendant of Emperor Tenmu, a Japanese emperor of the seventh century.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Naokiman explained that he received a job offer from the Cabinet Office and said, "What comes out of my mouth is no longer an urban legend; it's become official."

A Japanese government web page featuring conspiracy theory YouTuber Naokiman (Taken from the government's Public Relations Office website)

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara speaks at a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]