Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a male high school student to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, for introducing an acquaintance to act as a perpetrator in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture.

Presiding Judge Yumiko Takashima of Utsunomiya District Court in the eastern Japan prefecture found the 18-year-old guilty of violating the employment security law by introducing hazardous work. Public prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison sentence.

This is the first verdict handed down among the seven people indicted over their involvement in the case in which Eiko Tomiyama, 69, was murdered at her house in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa in May.

According to the ruling, the high school student introduced a 16-year-old boy from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, to a different 16-year-old boy, from the Kanagawa city of Sagamihara, on the day before the robbery-murder, knowing that he would serve as a perpetrator in the incident.

Takashima said that the 18-year-old "should have been aware of the possibility of serious crimes such as robbery occurring" as the boy from Sagamihara, whom he had heard was involved in "yami baito" illicit jobs, introduced the scheme to him as a lucrative job that involved retrieving gold bars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]