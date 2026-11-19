Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Wednesday night and demanded the immediate release of Japanese newspaper reporter Yuki Imai, who was detained by Russian authorities last month on suspicion of espionage.

During their 30-minute talks in Shenzhen, southern China, Takaichi also urged the Russian leader to withdraw his presidential order, issued earlier this month, to place a local subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. under the management of a Russian firm.

At a press conference on Thursday, Takaichi said, "We held substantive discussions based on the Japanese side's position regarding the detention of the Japanese national and on (the issue involving) the Japanese company."

The prime minister revealed that she and Putin agreed that their nations will continue dialogue, including at the summit level. "The biggest achievement was that we were able to establish an environment in which the president and I can communicate directly," she stressed.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the Takaichi-Putin talks took place on the sidelines of the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Wednesday night. The talks were held at Japan's request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]