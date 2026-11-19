Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrapped up her schedule at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China on Thursday, without holding formal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While Takaichi intends to continue calling for dialogue with Xi, who chaired the summit, no clear path has emerged toward improving soured bilateral relations.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Takaichi referred to four political documents on bilateral relations, including the 1972 Japan-China joint communique. "There has been absolutely no change in our position that these are the basic documents on Japan-China relations," she said.

"China is an important neighboring country," the prime minister also said. "Communication is important precisely because there are pending issues and challenges between us."

On Japan's position toward Taiwan, Takaichi also said, "There has been no change whatsoever from the position set out in the Japan-China joint communique."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]