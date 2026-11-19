Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that she will attend parliamentary deliberations on the consumption tax cut bill "in good faith" and will make every effort for its early passage.

Takaichi made these remarks at a press conference in Shenzhen, southern China, following a series of diplomatic engagements in the Philippines and China. "I advanced Japan's strong diplomacy and gained solid achievements," she said.

Regarding the planned benefit program included in the tax cut bill, the prime minister reiterated that the government is considering offering benefits to at least 50 pct of workers, based on calls from opposition parties.

"We'll attend deliberations in good faith to gain support from as many parties as possible and begin preparations for its full implementation as soon as possible," she said.

The prime minister did not discuss the possibility of enacting the tax cut bill with a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, if the bill is rejected by the Senate, the upper chamber, where the ruling parties lack a majority.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]