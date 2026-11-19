Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Thursday that it will standardize some materials and parts used by its 14 member companies.

The association of automakers will first standardize steel, resin and wire harnesses, or bundles of wires used in vehicles. It hopes the move will cut procurement costs, enabling investment in the development of next-generation vehicles and new technologies.

Member firms aim to cooperate beyond traditional corporate boundaries to improve Japan's competitiveness in the international auto market as Chinese startups gain prominence.

"We will lay the foundation for the auto industry to remain a key industry in Japan," said JAMA Chairman Koji Sato, who is also vice chairman of Toyota Motor Corp.

According to the association, steel and resin are used extensively in vehicle bodies, and reducing their costs would have a significant impact on business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]