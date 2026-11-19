Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan Tobacco Inc. said Thursday that it expects to record a loss of 1,377 billion yen in its consolidated results for 2026 after effectively losing control over Russian subsidiaries and deconsolidating them.

As a result, the company now expects to post a consolidated net loss of 724 billion yen in the year, compared with its previous projection of a net profit of 662 billion yen.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed presidential decrees temporarily placing a total of seven JT units under local management. Although JT maintains ownership of the units, it has effectively lost management control.

JT holds nearly 40 pct of the Russian tobacco market. The loss of control has dealt a major blow to JT, as its Russian operations accounted for about 10 pct of group sales and about 25 pct of its adjusted operating profit.

In a statement, JT said that it "is no longer in a position to make decisions regarding business operations in the same manner as before and has therefore lost management control over the seven companies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]