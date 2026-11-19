Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Thursday that the fatal explosion that occurred during a live-fire drill at the Hijudai training area in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in April was caused by a fragment of a silicone rubber band left inside a tank gun chamber.

According to the investigation results released on the day, the fragment was left in the chamber at a high temperature after the previous round was fired and came into contact with the next round, triggering an explosion.

The incident involved a state-of-the-art Type 10 tank. A 120-millimeter anti-tank shell exploded, killing the 45-year-old tank commander, the 31-year-old gunner and a 30-year-old safety officer who were in the turret at the time. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The band fragment also prevented the breech mechanism, which is designed to shield the turret from the blast when a round is fired, from functioning properly.

An analysis of data showed that that the explosion occurred just 15 seconds after the abnormality was detected, suggesting that those inside were caught in the blast while attempting to respond.

A model of a 120-millimeter anti-tank shell with a black silicone rubber band attached (Courtesy of the Ground Staff Office)

Masayoshi Arai, chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force, speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]