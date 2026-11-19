Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum ended a two-day summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday without mentioning the World Trade Organization or the multilateral trading system in their joint declaration for the second consecutive year.

"We will continue advancing economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region in a manner that is market-driven, including through the work on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda," the declaration, adopted by the 21 member economies, including Japan, the United States and China, stated.

The declaration stressed that the agenda "plays an important role in building economies' capacity to participate in high standard and comprehensive regional undertakings."

At a press conference in the southern Chinese city, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she "stressed the need to strengthen a free and fair international economic order based on rules, bolster supply chain resilience in areas including energy, and actively engage in reform of the World Trade Organization."

At a session Thursday morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who chaired the summit, stressed the need to promote free and open trade and investment and create greater room for economic growth. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]