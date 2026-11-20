Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday night after Trump attended an unprecedented trilateral summit with China and Russia, as well as the third U.S.-China summit this year.

Takaichi received a direct briefing from Trump about the outcome of the summits, which were held in Shenzhen, China. The two leaders also discussed the situations in the Asia-Pacific region and Ukraine.

Regarding the view shared at the U.S.-China-Russia summit that the International Criminal Court must not abuse its authority, Takaichi told reporters after the phone talks, "Our country supports the ICC, so the positions of Japan and the United States are different."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]