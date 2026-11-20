Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Russian military planes flew over the Tsushima Strait on Thursday while none of them violated Japanese airspace, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

Two Russian TU-95 bombers flew north between Yonaguni Island of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and Taiwan from Thursday morning to afternoon.

They later joined with two TU-142 patrol aircraft of the Russian military flying from the Sea of Japan over the East China Sea.

The four planes then flew through the Tsushima Strait and headed for the continent.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighters scrambled to respond to the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]