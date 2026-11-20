Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Friday it will release the Avancier, an SUV model with a next-generation hybrid system, in Japan in spring 2027.

The major Japanese automaker will sell the new vehicle in China, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand as well.

The company aims to revitalize its automobile business with the launch of the Avancier, the first model to be equipped with the new hybrid system currently under development.

Honda, which has reviewed its electric vehicle strategy, said in May that it will release 15 hybrid models globally by fiscal 2029.

The Avancier, which will offer three-row seats, is positioned as Honda's flagship model for the domestic large SUV market, in which the company is struggling to raise its share. Honda currently does not have such a model on its vehicle lineup.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]