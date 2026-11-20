New Delhi, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Nepalese police have detained 35 Japanese nationals and five Chinese nationals at a resort near Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, it has been learned.

According to local media reports, the detainees, who were taken into custody Wednesday, are suspected of having been involved in online fraud. It is unusual for Japanese nationals to be linked to such fraud in Nepal.

The Japanese nationals had reportedly rented the entire resort complex in the Kavrepalanchok district in eastern Nepal at an altitude of about 1,700 meters.

They claimed that they were showcasing goods through livestreams, but no such items have been found. The police also discovered in the facility a section that resembled a police station.

Prior to the detention, police caught 36 Chinese nationals at another facility in the same district, seizing 49 personal computers and 155 mobile phones.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]