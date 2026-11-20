Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested four Vietnamese men for allegedly taking part in special fraud schemes believed to be part of the activities of a fraud ring that may have caused about 1 billion yen in damages.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed whether the suspects, including Tran Van Truong, a 28-year-old company executive, admitted the allegations.

The four individuals, members of a group headed by a Vietnam-based ringleader, allegedly withdrew or laundered money obtained through special fraud schemes, according to the police.

The MPD has obtained arrest warrants for the ringleader and another person as part of the investigation into the group.

Among the four individuals arrested, Truong and one other allegedly impersonated the head of a Tokyo company and sent a fake message instructing an employee to wire money into a designated bank account, swindling 10 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]